COSAR rescues hiker from Okanagan Mountain Park

The woman hurt her ankle and was unable to walk out without the help of the team

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) rescued an injured hiker in Okanagan Mountain Park Monday afternoon.

The woman had been hiking with her husband when she injured her ankle.

READ MORE: KFD, COSAR rescue injured hiker in Kelowna

COSAR spokesperson Ed Henczel said the woman’s husband tried to help her off the trail, but when he couldn’t he left her with water and food before contacting a search and rescue.

It took one COSAR bike team and one ground team to get to the injured hiker by using a trail-rider chair.

The bike team located and assessed the woman and a helicopter from Eclipse Helicopters in Penticton transported the hiker to the trailhead.

The operation was wrapped up shortly after 6 p.m.

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.