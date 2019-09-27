(Contributed)

COSAR seeking public help in search for elderly hunter outside Kelowna

The man left home Thursday morning and was expected home by noon but didn’t return

A 74-year-old man is still missing after leaving home to go hunting on Thursday morning.

The man was meant to be home by noon yesterday. When he didn’t return, police were called.

He is driving a silver 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, BC license plate HM3670. He is described as 6’4”, 240 pounds with a medical condition that limits his mobility.

Crews have been scouring the area near James Lake on foot and with ATVs since last night. This morning a helicopter was added to the search.

This is the second overnight search in three days that has been handled by the team and is still ongoing.

On Tuesday night, COSAR teams assisted Penticton and Vernon crews in searching for a woman who went missing near McCulloch Lake.

The 51-year-old woman, who had been camping nearby over the weekend, was found dead on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Chretien says Trudeau has handled blackface issue properly

READ MORE: ‘This is a business decision’ – Liberal candidate floats idea of strategic voting

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fishermen surprised to catch piranhas at popular B.C. lake
Next story
Chretien says Trudeau has handled blackface issue properly

Just Posted

RCMP respond to several reports of break and enter, thefts in Shuswap

Chase police recover three stolen vehicles from rural Celista property

Off-duty officer detains allegedly intoxicated driver at North Shuswap store

61-year-old Barriere man’s vehicle impounded, issued 90 day suspension

Salmon Arm businesswomen overwhelm with support

Freedom’s Gate Equine Society owner grateful for $4,960 donation from Women Who Wine

Firefighters quick to extinguish electrical fire at Salmon Arm U-brew

Cause determined to be faulty wiring in wall-mounted heater

Public invited to piece together Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake for upcoming exhibition

Salmon Arm Arts Centre gives look at what goes into exhibit for BC Culture Days

VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Submissions heard Friday in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Surrey grandma Dolat Jiwani

First snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

It’s happening, winter is coming—grab your skis!

Video: Hundreds turn out for Penticton Climate Strike

The message attendees were advocating for was clear, they want climate action now

Vernon woman sells art to raise cash for family displaced by fire

Paintings for sale in fundraising effort for woman, 2 children who lost home to fire

Cause of Vernon house fire unknown, investigation underway

The house fire has displaced a mother and her two children as well as 2 teens

Multi-vehicle rollover reported on Okanagan Connector

Reports indicate the accident happened near Glenmore Brenda Road

COSAR seeking public help in search for elderly hunter outside Kelowna

The man left home Thursday morning and was expected home by noon but didn’t return

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

Most Read