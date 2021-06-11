Costco rocks: Big box store looks to ‘crush’ at new Kelowna location

Construction at Kelowna’s new Costco location has hit a snag.
The big rocks are bigger than anticipated.
As such, crews are looking for ways to make those rocks smaller and a mobile rock crusher seems to be the answer — pending approval from city council.
Costco was hoping to utilize the material already on-site to help grade the lot but due to the size of the rock and cobble, it’s unusable.
Typically, those rocks would be transported to an off-site gravel pit to be crushed but with the nearest sites being in West Kelowna and Lake Country, that would mean a significant amount of travel.
“The applicant estimates the total kilometres travelled to range from 7,680 km to 10,880 km for a total of 320 tandem truck loads,” reads city staff’s report.
With a mobile rock crusher, the work could be complete in 21 eight-hour days. The hours of operation for the rock crusher would be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding weekends and holidays.
The contractor plans to take measures to mitigate both noise and dust issues.
Council will deliberate the matter on June 22.
