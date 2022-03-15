Cougar kills deer in Summerland neighbourhood

Resident thought two raccoons were fighting but found gruesome scene instead

Mark Carson got the shock of his life when he went outside his home to investigate what he thought were raccoons fighting in the middle of the night in his Summerland neighbourhood on March 14.

“It was still dark and [I] went outside with a flashlight to my neighbour’s property. A cougar just killed a deer,” he said.

The gruesome sight was a stark reminder of how close the cougar was to homes.

Carson contacted police, local fire and conservation but wants to put out a warning to residents who live in the popular neighbourhood of Peach Orchard Road.

The cougar’s kill was at Peach Orchard Road and Blewett Road on the opposite side of the municipal campground. The area is popular for those who like to stroll along Summerland’s lower town.

BC Conservation confirmed they attended the scene but someone had removed the deer carcass before they arrived. They have since put up a cougar alert sign at the location where the deer was killed.

A cougar warning sign similar has been put up where a cougar killed a deer in a Summerland neighbourhood of Peach Orchard Road. (Black Press file photo)

A cougar warning sign similar has been put up where a cougar killed a deer in a Summerland neighbourhood of Peach Orchard Road. (Black Press file photo)

BC Conservation said cougars are common in areas with a high urban deer population. Summerland has a very high deer population much like other Okanagan communities.

“Where the deer go, cougars follow,” said Conservation Officer David Cox, adding that the Cartwright Mountain area is prime cougar habitat.

There have been several cougar sightings in Summerland in the past few weeks including an encounter with a jogger at Test of Humanity in February. In that case, the cougar came at the jogger but the man yelled and screamed and the cougar fled.

READ MORE: Jogger surprised by cougar in Summerland

WildSafe BC has created a video showing video of how many cougars are living among us in B.C. and how to be safe.

If there is an encounter with a cougar, Cox said the person should try to appear large and should be loud. People with children or pets should pick them up. Those encountering cougars are advised not to turn around and run.

To report a cougar sighting to a conservation officer call 1-877-952-7277. The line is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservationcougar attack

Previous story
Hockey stick-wielding roller blader arrested in Victoria for suspected toque robbery
Next story
Police release surveillance footage of suspects in North Vancouver shooting

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm is applying for a federal active transportation grant with the intention of completing a multi-use pathway along 16th Street NE from the high school to the RCMP building. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm to apply for funds for multi-use path from high school to RCMP building

The District of Sicamous has agreed to pay $30,000 for an early warning system to alert residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park in the event of a debris flood or debris flood. (Google Earth image)
Sicamous agrees to fund $30,000 for debris flow early warning system

Salmon Arm’s water treatment plant in Canoe is receiving an upgrade to 13-year-old parts in order to continue to meet drinking water regulations. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s water treatment plant in Canoe to replace obsolete parts

Electoral Area F (North Shuswap) Director Jay Simpson is now chair of the Shuswap Watershed Council. (File photo)
North Shuswap director takes helm of region’s watershed council