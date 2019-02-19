Cougar ‘living’ next door to Okanagan elementary school

Conservation Office has been alerted and monitoring large cat

A cougar has been spotted hanging around a Vernon elementary school.

The large cat reportedly has food stashed and is “living” just two properties from BX Elementary.

“It’s at the back of a small orchard on Silver Star Road, across from the fire hall,” said nearby resident Sara Lee, whose children go to BX.

“Cougar are nocturnal and this one is well fed so it’s probably not an issue for the children…just a warning maybe for kids walking to and from school.”

The Conservation Office has been alerted to the sightings.

“We’re just kind of monitoring that right now,” said Conservation Officer Tanner Beck, noting that the deer come down from the mountains for food and the cougars follow, which is why this cat is hanging around.

There have also been reports of cougars attacking animals in Lumby and Coldstream.

See: Several cougar and coyote sightings around Vernon

To report wildlife visit warp.wildsafe.com/warp.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould invited to testify at committee on SNC-Lavalin affair
Next story
Kelowna raises concerns over safety, policing with Centre of Gravity organizers

Just Posted

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Friendship accord may help with rail trail funding and other initiatives

Agreement between Splatsin, Sicamous and Enderby to be signed Feb. 25

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

Vehicle located in 2018 abduction attempt

Chase RCMP say car used has since been sold, suspect still at large

Manufactured home park proposed as affordable housing

Owner says 60-home park planned for Canoe has so far received approval from neighbours

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Three cougar sightings in Central Okanagan

Two cougars have been reported in Lake Country

Never mind

Never Mind by Ingrid Rice. Related: B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after… Continue reading

We like it! Readers support the shift in Family Day dates

Readers support the date switch, while Ski Resorts may not

Cougar ‘living’ next door to Okanagan elementary school

Conservation Office has been alerted and monitoring large cat

Dog dies in Kamloops RV fire

According to a fundraiser posted on social media, the cause of the fire was electrical

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

Most Read