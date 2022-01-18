Black Press file photo.

Cougar lunges at man and dog at Kelowna park

The man was walking his dog about 6:30 p.m. Sunday

A cougar lunged at a man walking his dog in Mission Creek Regional Park, Sunday night.

Now the BC Conservation Office is investigating as the cat tried to attack the dog, but was fortunately scared off.

The man reported to Conservation on Monday morning, saying he noticed the cougar following them about 6:30 p.m., Jan. 16.

Conservation Officers have spoken with the Regional District of the Central Okanagan parks staff regarding this incident and are closely monitoring the situation. Signage has been placed at the park.

“While roaming pets are prey for cougars, aggressive behaviour towards a leashed dog is uncommon and concerning,” stated BC Conservation.

The public is asked to report any aggressive cougar behaviour to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

