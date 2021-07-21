Cougar spotted in Salmon Arm trail system

The public was given an alert after a cougar was spotted in the area of a popular public trail area Wednesday.
On July 21, the animal was reported to be in the Little Mountain Trail System, according to the City of Salmon Arm.
WildSafeBC, a conservation foundation dedicated to keeping wildlife and communities safe, has resources for what to do if you encounter a cougar at this link.
To report a sighting, call the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.
