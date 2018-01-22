A cougar walks across the street as a Mountie attends to a traffic stop in Banff, Alta. in this handout image taken from an RCMP dash camera video. (Handout/RCMP via The Canadian Press)

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

An RCMP officer on a traffic stop in Banff caught more than he expected on his car’s dash camera.

The video, which shows the constable talking to a motorist, captured a cougar dashing by a couple of metres away — in front of a grocery store.

It shows the officer turning his head to look at the big cat.

The video, taken overnight on Jan. 9, is posted on the Alberta RCMP’s YouTube page.

It prompted a reminder by wildlife staff in Banff National Park for people to act responsibly when visiting the town and the park.

Cougars are known to frequent wildlife corridors in Banff, but it’s unusual for them to go into town.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

Just Posted

Knife-wielding man robs Chase Groceteria

RCMP seek help from public in apprehending suspect

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs petition

Local governments on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Outdoor school to start registration

Parents can enrol their children in the new program for South Canoe on Feb. 1.

New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Aiming to give Shuswap families a ‘home away from home’

JoeAnna’s House fundraising campaign to develop accomodation for people who need to be close to KGH.

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

$130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic

Hot summer ticket: $130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic off Newfoundland

UK’s Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, engaged

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in Autumn 2018

Most Read