Council agrees to extend Salmon Arm Downtown Farmer’s Market through winter

Little Flora Gem’s Sonna-Lee Arcand packages items for Nadia Widner and kids Luca and Enzo Ried during opening day of the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market on Ross Street in May 2021. Plans are to extend the market bi-weekly in winter as well. (File photo)

Salmon Arm’s Downtown Farmer’s Market will become a winter market as well as a summer/autumn fixture.

City council supported a request from Shuswap Food Action to extend the market beyond its usual Thanksgiving closing date.

Serena Caner wrote to council Aug. 18 on behalf of the organization, asking that the market run every second Saturday after the usual closure. Council agreed unanimously at its Aug. 23 meeting.

City staff will work with Shuswap Food Action to determine what part of the Ross Street parking lot will be used, as the northern portion of the area may be needed for staging for Ross Street Underpass construction.

Speaking in support of the letter, Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said the farmer’s market helps keep people engaged in where and how they buy their food, while supporting local farmers.

Caner said the request comes due to the community’s support of local food, and farmers’ growing capacity to provide food throughout the year and their desire to continue selling it.

She wrote: “There would likely be 10 – 15 vendors involved in this market, mostly for food, and we would run the market later in the day (12-3 pm or 1-4 pm), to accommodate any snow clearing and encourage warmer temperatures for vendors and consumers alike. Our aim would be to have the market continue until the following market season begins, or until farmers and vendors run out of food. We believe our market encourages residents to visit the Downtown core, shop at other downtown businesses and contribute to a feeling of community.”

Coun. Tim Lavery said he fully supports the idea, adding that one resolution to be proposed at the upcoming Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention is to ask the provincial government to ensure farmers markets are identified as an essential service during provincial and local states of emergency.

