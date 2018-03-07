Council approves development permit second time around

Parking and development issues related to the newly-opened Mountain Park Motorsports came before Sicamous Council on Feb. 28. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The District of Sicamous council continued to support the development permit granted to Mountain Park Motorsports in September 2017 when it returned to the agenda of their Feb. 28 meeting. The issue was before council again in order to give the owners of a neighbouring property, who were not notified of the September meeting, an opportunity to voice their concerns with the new development.

The newly-renovated snowmobile dealership and repair shop has been open for business since Dec. 9

Victor Phillips, who is one of the owners of the adjacent lot at 530 Main Street, presented his concerns with the development permit and its associated parking variance.

Phillips said he opposed not only the variance reducing the number of parking spaces to 16, but the way the initial requirement of 25.67 parking stalls was calculated.

District planner Melinda Smyrl explained the parking requirement was calculated based on the building’s use as a retail sales establishment.

“We’re finding that there’s not enough parking. We’re experiencing as owners of 530 Main Street we’re finding that access to our property is constantly being blocked we’re also finding that there’s encroachment with trailers,” Phillips said.

In district staff’s original recommendation to council before the September meeting, they supported the variance which would allow for the reduction of the number of parking stalls required on the property because the size of the building restricts the usable area for parking on the site, and because the applicant was working with Ministry of Transportation staff and the owner of a neighbouring property to secure off-site parking. On March 4, Mountain Park Motorsports had signs out directing vehicles towing trailers to park across the street on the Sea-Dog Boat Sales lot.

Phillips also said he is concerned that a door installed on the north wall of the building, which does not appear on the site plans or elevations of the building as shown in the development permit, encroaches on his property. He also thinks the door could make him or his contractors liable if it is used as an emergency exit.

Phillips told council there is only between 10 and 16 inches between the edge of the building and the boundary of his property and so the door opens on to his property.

“We, the property owners of 530 Main Street, voice a strong objection to this door. We will not take any responsibility and/or liability for and not limit to personal injury or death for any person(s) to the uncontrollable exit way whatsoever,” Phillips wrote in a letter to council dated Jan. 22.

Town manager Evan Parliament explained that 534 Main Street is the subject of a covenant under section 219 of the Land Title Act which would require the removal of the exit door, and the north wall of the building being upgraded so it is fire rated, either five years from now or when the development permit process on 530 Main Street begins. He said the covenant between the owners of 534 Main Street and the district is in place in order to protect neighbouring properties.

After hearing Phillips’ submission, councillors Todd Kyllo and Jana Simons suggested moving the door back into the building down a small hallway so it does not swing over his property.

Coun. Jeff Mallmes spoke in favour of the new business, saying it helped improve the look of the entry way to Sicamous which will help Phillips’ and other businesses in the future.

Parliament said he would like sit down with architect and the owner of 530 and 534. He added the district can’t get between a civil dispute between two private owners, but thinks they can help broker a compromise.

Phillips said he was not satisfied with communication between him, his fellow owners and the district, but is not against working with the other owners and the district to find a solution.

“We brought this back to the table, we realize this has been an oversight on staff’s part and this discussion should have happened prior. We’re trying to rectify this at this particular stage and for that we need cooperation,” said Mayor Terry Rysz.

Rysz said he wants a solution to be found that can be a win-win for everyone.

Council voted on the issue and passed the development permit and parking variance.