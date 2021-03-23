Salmon Arm council voted unanimously March 22 to support Downtown Salmon Arm’s request to open Alexander Plaza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays beginning in June. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council voted unanimously March 22 to support Downtown Salmon Arm’s request to open Alexander Plaza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays beginning in June. (File photo)

Council OKs extending hours for Salmon Arm’s Alexander Plaza

Street to be open to outdoor foot traffic Friday evenings, Saturdays, come June

Come June, there will be more for residents to do Friday evenings in downtown Salmon Arm.

City council unanimously approved a request from Downtown Salmon Arm (DSA) to extend the hours of Alexander Plaza, the open-air pedestrian mall on Alexander between Hudson Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.

Beginning June 18 and ending Sept. 25, 2021, DSA plans to open the plaza on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A letter to council from Jennifer Broadwell with the DSA explained that a survey of downtown members and area residents was carried out in February 2021 to gauge the desire to continue with Alexander Plaza. From 210 participants, 96 per cent were in favour of opening Alexander Plaza on Saturdays to foot traffic only and 84 per cent were in favour of the Friday evening addition.

Coun. Kevin Flynn, council’s rep on the DSA board, said on March 22 that since the time he moved to Salmon Arm in 1996 and was president of the chamber, a focus was trying to figure out how to get people downtown on Fridays. He said the thinking was that nothing was open so nobody comes, or alternatively that nobody comes so nothing is open.

He said based on the survey and the feedback he’s heard from council and the community, he thinks the Friday evening plaza is “an extremely good move.”

Read more: Salmon Arm downtown farmer’s market, Alexander Plaza in works for 2021

Read more: Salmon Arm council says no to alcohol service at Alexander Plaza

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said city workers need to water the flowers on the weekend, but that could be accommodated and is not a big issue. He said he is not concerned with the hours suggested.

“Alexander is a pretty important part of our downtown network and I would hate to see it closed permanently in any way but this does seem to be workable and it’s bringing people downtown.”

Mayor Alan Harrison said he’s excited about the idea and fully supports what Downtown Salmon Arm is trying to do.

In her letter, Broadwell said the plan is to create a safe, inclusive and engaging place for participants, with activities on the street that celebrate Shuswap life, such as live music, plein air art, artisan booths, food and beverage providers, outdoor cinemas, community awareness and others based on available funding.

She said a way-finding route could be set up from the Downtown Farmer’s Market to Alexander and from Alexander to other downtown businesses. Support would also continue for businesses with sidewalk sales, outdoor benches or dining areas.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmMarketplace

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator on Highway 33
Next story
Nearly four of 10 Canadians feeling loneliness or isolation because of COVID-19

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council voted unanimously March 22 to support Downtown Salmon Arm’s request to open Alexander Plaza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays beginning in June. (File photo)
Council OKs extending hours for Salmon Arm’s Alexander Plaza

Street to be open to outdoor foot traffic Friday evenings, Saturdays, come June

Missy MacKintosh, founder/CEO with MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, was named a top-five finalist on March 22, 2021 in three of six categories with the Small Business BC Awards. (White Willow Photography)
Salmon Arm entrepreneur adds more honours to her growing stack of awards

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics named a finalist in three categories in B.C.-wide competition

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will hold an online public hearing on March 30 regarding the exclusion of land from the Agricultural Land Reserve to make way for the Salmon Arm West four-laning project. People wishing to join the meeting must register by noon March 29. Mail and email submissions also accepted. (MOTI image)
Agricultural land reserve exclusion requested for Salmon Arm West four-laning

Transportation ministry asks for exclusion of half-acre parcel, public hearing on March 30

Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)
B.C. comedian releases COVID-19-themed parody song ‘Plexiglass’

Peter Hudson lampoons Justin Timberlake hit on first single from upcoming debut music CD

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator on Highway 33

The incident occurred March 21, about 8:30 p.m. between Rock Creek and Kelowna

Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)
B.C. comedian releases COVID-19-themed parody song ‘Plexiglass’

Peter Hudson lampoons Justin Timberlake hit on first single from upcoming debut music CD

Almost four of 10 Canadians reported feelings of loneliness or isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media File)
Nearly four of 10 Canadians feeling loneliness or isolation because of COVID-19

Pandemic also worsened the mental health of most Canadians with a positive diagnosis before pandemic

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: French Immersion expanding in Central Okanagan

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Naramata Centre Beach. (File)
Two South Okanagan communities among top searched Airbnb destinations in Canada

Canadians are looking for more ways to travel again ahead of the spring and summer

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Most Read