Council supports three-year lease of Salmon Arm marina by Sea-Dog Rentals

Sea-Dog Rentals is once again entering an agreement with the City of Salmon Arm to lease, sublease and operate the marina at the end of the Marine Peace Park wharf.
City council voted in support of the agreement during a Jan. 24 in-camera meeting. That decision was made public at council’s Feb. 14 meeting.
The agreement is for a three-year term, with an annual lease fee of $40,000, and a two-year option to renew, effective April 1, 2022, subject to approval by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and advertising requirements.
The fee remains unchanged from 2016 when the city entered a three-year agreement with Sea-Dog.
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter