Council to consider mandatory vaccine policy for Salmon Arm council, staff on Nov. 15

City council asks staff to create COVID-19 policy which will likely come into effect in January

Salmon Arm council has asked staff to prepare a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for council and staff to be considered at a special council meeting on Nov.15. (File photo)

The City of Salmon Arm is in the process of creating a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for city council and staff.

The city issued a news release Oct. 27 stating that, in alignment with the federal and provincial governments, as well as many local governments in B.C., council has directed staff to bring forward the policy to be considered at a special council meeting on Nov. 15.

The policy will apply to council and staff and is expected to take effect on Jan. 3, 2022, giving anyone who still requires vaccinating adequate time to get the doses.

“This unanimous decision will help reduce the risk of COVID-19, prevent future outbreaks, and better protect the health of council, staff and the public. Vaccination continues to be a priority in Salmon Arm as we work to ensure a strong economic recovery and build a safer and healthier community for everyone,” remarked Mayor Alan Harrison.

The news release notes that the city will accommodate those people who require an exemption due to medical or other grounds protected under the BC Human Rights Code. Other details will be released following the adoption of the policy.

Read more: B.C. school boards told to determine their own vaccine policy for staff

Read more: Vaccination policy coming for Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff, elected officials

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armvaccines