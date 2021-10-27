Salmon Arm council has asked staff to prepare a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for council and staff to be considered at a special council meeting on Nov.15. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council has asked staff to prepare a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for council and staff to be considered at a special council meeting on Nov.15. (File photo)

Council to consider mandatory vaccine policy for Salmon Arm council, staff on Nov. 15

City council asks staff to create COVID-19 policy which will likely come into effect in January

The City of Salmon Arm is in the process of creating a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for city council and staff.

The city issued a news release Oct. 27 stating that, in alignment with the federal and provincial governments, as well as many local governments in B.C., council has directed staff to bring forward the policy to be considered at a special council meeting on Nov. 15.

The policy will apply to council and staff and is expected to take effect on Jan. 3, 2022, giving anyone who still requires vaccinating adequate time to get the doses.

“This unanimous decision will help reduce the risk of COVID-19, prevent future outbreaks, and better protect the health of council, staff and the public. Vaccination continues to be a priority in Salmon Arm as we work to ensure a strong economic recovery and build a safer and healthier community for everyone,” remarked Mayor Alan Harrison.

The news release notes that the city will accommodate those people who require an exemption due to medical or other grounds protected under the BC Human Rights Code. Other details will be released following the adoption of the policy.

Read more: B.C. school boards told to determine their own vaccine policy for staff

Read more: Vaccination policy coming for Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff, elected officials


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armvaccines

Previous story
Call 911, don’t change voicemail to detail location when lost on hikes: BC SAR
Next story
36 times more likely to die: B.C. CDC data lays out risks of COVID for the unvaccinated

Just Posted

The second development phase of a proposed Hemkund Developments project would see the existing building at 534 Main St., Sicamous, be transformed to host food and beverage businesses. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous chamber, residents fear fast food franchise development would hurt district

Fire truck (File photo)
UPDATE: No entrapment in tipped semi north of Vernon

A Grade 5 class at Hillcrest Elementary School was asked to self-monitor on Oct. 26, after Interior Health reported COVID-19 exposures may have occurred between Oct. 12-14. (File photo)
COVID-19: Grade 5 class at Salmon Arm elementary asked to self-monitor

The view from the top of the Apex Mountain Ski Resort slopes on Oct. 27. (Apex Mountain webcam)
Early signs of winter at Okanagan ski slopes