Council to consider multi-housing development off Okanagan Avenue

Up to 120 units allowed under rezoning, will require creek and traffic considerations

The development proposed for 70 and 210 11th St. SE, a 3.9 hectare parcel just south of Okanagan Avenue, could see up to 120 multi-family residential units if zoned from R1, single family residential, to R4, medium density residential. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Today’s city council meeting in Salmon Arm, the first to allow people in council chambers since the building was closed due to COVID-19 in March, will consider two developments on or near Okanagan Avenue.

One of the items on the June 22 agenda expected to attract public attention will be first and second readings of an application to rezone 3.9 hectares (9.6 acres) of wooded land on 11th Street SE from R1, single-family residential, to R4, medium-density residential.

The rezoning application from applicant Gary Arsenault would allow up to 120 multiple family residential units. Two adjoining parcels are included in the rezoning application, one at 70 11th Street SE and the other at 210 11th Street SE, both just south of Okanagan Avenue.

Changes to the land will be subject to the province’s Riparian Area Regulation, as a creek runs through it.

A city staff report noted that in 2018 a subdivision application was made by Franklin Engineering Ltd. on behalf of the owner to create 28 bareland strata lots (single-family lots within a strata with R-1 zoning) involving both properties. The application expired. That applicant was unable to provide documentation required to address local traffic concerns or the provincial requirements for altering the creek to a piped system.

Members of the public attending the June 22 meeting are not permitted to ask questions during first and second readings, but they will hear details of the plans for the site.

Public input will be received during the public hearing, which will likely be scheduled for July 13 at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre.

In the other application, city council will be considering applicant Timberline Solutions’ wishes to convert the lower floor of a commercial space into two residential units. The property is at 220 Okanagan Ave. SE, at the corner of Okanagan Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE, near the Trans Canada Highway.

Although the three upper-floor residential units have been rented, the lower commercial space has been vacant since the building was constructed in 2018. Creating a solely residential building will require both an official community plan amendment and rezoning.

At the June 22 meeting, which starts at 2:30 p.m., a maximum of 15 people will be permitted, with overflow in the adjoining Room 100.

