Counterfeit bills circulate in Shuswap, suspect remains on the loose

A suspect remains at large after allegedly stealing a vehicle, which was later discovered with suspected counterfeit bills inside.

Now, Salmon Arm RCMP are warning businesses and financial institutions to watch out for counterfeit $100 and $50 Canadian bills.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said on Aug. 5 the fake bills were found in Salmon Arm business bank deposits and can be easily detected when received.

He listed features to watch for:

• The clear polymer window on these new bills should have the denomination of the bill in the hologram and the holographic picture of the face on the bill. West suggested looking at the hologram in the clear plastic window on the bills every time one is accepted for payment.

• The fake $50 and $100 bills have the number 5 on them and not the correct 50 or 100 denomination number.

• There may be a slight ridge along the clear plastic window on the bill where the plastic has been spliced together. He said the major indicator, however, is the number in the polymer strip. Look for the correct number to match the bill as you roll it in the light.

West suggests going to the Bank of Canada website for additional anti-counterfeiting security features on Canadian currency.

The warning comes after police tried to stop a vehicle on Aug. 2 with a spike belt, but the driver was able to evade capture and escape. This was the vehicle which contained suspected counterfeit bills.

An additional vehicle that fled from officers has been described as a black Dodge or Chrysler Neon. The driver of

this vehicle also remains unidentified and at large.

