B.C. Supreme Court chambers at the Penticton Law Courts on Main Street. (Western News - File)

Court battle over South Okanagan woman’s cash seized in RCMP raid

RCMP also seized drugs and firearms during their 2018 search

The B.C. government is looking to keep the money it seized from an Oliver woman during an RCMP investigation into an alleged shooting.

The Director of Civil Forfeiture, part of the Ministry of the Attorney General’s Legal Services branch, filed the claim in Victoria’s Supreme Court on July 12, seeking to keep the $6,505.90 that the Oliver RCMP seized on June 6, 2018 from Kyla Denise Dunlop.

Dunlop had made her own notice on June 14 that she claimed an interest in the seized cash, which lead to the July 12 claim.

The seizure came during the investigation into the shooting that was alleged to have occurred at 376 Road 6 in Oliver, on May 28, 2018, where Dunlop lived, which had been described as a known problem residence by RCMP in the past.

READ MORE: Attempted murder charge approved in Oliver shooting late last month

Dunlop was not charged as being involved in the shooting.

On June 6, when the RCMP executed its search warrant for the residence and the outbuilding on the property, officers found over 150 grams of meth, 140 grams of cocaine, 125 morphine capsules, 3.6 grams of heroin, over 120 grams of cannabis, multiple firearms with ammunition, a taser, a machete and multiple pieces of stolen property.

When they searched Dunlop’s person, who was at home during the search, they found the money, an additional 8.05 grams of packaged meth, drug packaging materials and a small amount of cannabis.

The claim argues that Dunlop had obtained the money through illegal activities, had intended to use it for further illegal activities and would likely still use it for illegal activity if it is released back to her.

