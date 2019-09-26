Barrett’s court date has been delayed until September 30th

Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Barrett faces two charges in relation to the attempted murder of his mother

The court date for a Kelowna man charged with attempted murder of his 79-year-old mother will be delayed until next week.

Kevin Lee Barrett, 60, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault on April 29 after he allegedly assaulted his mother and left her for dead in a forest along Westside Road.

A man and woman found the injured woman crawling out of the forest with serious injuries and paramedics rushed her to hospital.

Bail hearing set for West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Barrett was in court on Thursday where the Crown and defence team were to discuss whether the charges should be moved to the Supreme Court.

His next appearance will be held in Kelowna on September 30 at 9 a.m. via closed circuit television.

