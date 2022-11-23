Four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe Berry were murdered by their father in his Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day 2017. (Family file photo)

Four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe Berry were murdered by their father in his Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day 2017. (Family file photo)

Court dismisses appeal of Greater Victoria father who murdered his daughters on Christmas Day

Andrew Berry killed Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, in 2017

The Greater Victoria man convicted of killing his daughters on Christmas Day in 2017 has had his appeal dismissed.

Andrew Berry was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for the second-degree murder of daughters – Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6 –who were found slaughtered in their beds in Berry’s Oak Bay home on Christmas Day 2017.

Berry has always maintained his innocence and sought a retrial.

The results of his June appeal were posted Wednesday.

More to come…

RELATED: Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry awaits appeal court decision following Crown’s closing arguments

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

andrew berryBreaking Newsoak bayOak Bay double homicide

Previous story
Northwest NDP MP slams Liberal government over foreign ownership of B.C. fishing licences
Next story
Man ordered to stay away from Merritt arrested within limits of B.C. city

Just Posted

The CP Holiday Train in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
CP Holiday Train returns to spread cheer across country

Gwyneth Gau looks after the Eagle Valley Community Support Society table with hamper applications and raffle gift baskets for the Sicamous Parents and Tots program at the Sicamous Christmas Craft and Trade Fair at Eagle River Secondary, Nov. 19 2022. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous support society offers ways to help those in need over the holidays

Salmon Arm resident Chris Lethbridge is speaking out against B.C.s new tax rules for privately sold used vehicles after being told he owed provincial sales tax based on an $11,000 estimate for a used truck that cost him $2,100. (Contributed)
‘It’s ludicrous’: Salmon Arm man resists new rules for private vehicle sales in B.C.

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
UPDATE: Highway closed north of Enderby after Hydro lines downed