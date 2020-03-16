Marcel Bedard from Salmon Arm pops out of part of an immense tunnel network under Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. (Contributed)

COVID-19 adds a little sunshine to the adventures of a Salmon Arm couple

Timing was perfect for a couple of travellers touring Vietnam

Unlike many people, the Coronavirus brought Salmon Arm’s Marcel Bedard a little good fortune.

Marcel and his spouse Paula Britton-Bedard had booked a trip to Vietnam leaving Feb. 15 and returning home March 4.

When they left, the virus was being talked about, but nothing like the current reality.

On Feb. 15, they flew from Vancouver to Taipei, Taiwan. Then they made their way to Vietnam starting in Hanoi and travelling south to Da Nang and on to Ho Chi Minh City.

They spent a few days in each place along the way and soon found that, as travellers, they were something of a rarity.

Because no one was travelling from China due to the virus, and because people from China make up about 80 per cent of Vietnam’s tourist traffic, Marcel and Paula found tourist transportation, accommodations and many tourist attractions relatively free of people. The lack of tourists translated into extra special treatment for them.

“All our hotels were upgraded and our flights,” Marcel explained, showing photos of luxurious-looking hotel rooms. “We were pretty surprised.”

On some of the flights, there were only six or seven passengers.

The couple also took a number of boats, travelling on rivers and once on the ocean to see their destinations.

On one trip, “there should have been eight or nine groups and there was just my wife and I, the guide and the boat operator,” Marcel said.

Asked if they were worried about contracting the virus, he said no.

“No, everything was great, they treated us great. We had our temperatures checked at every airport, and we went to three or four different airports. It was 37.5 every time.”

Read more: New wheels for bylaw officer

Read more: Vietnam visit focused on waste management, greenhouse gases

Read more: B.C. adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

On one overnight cruise, there should have been 60 people on it but there were only 30.

At a lunch spot in Ho Chi Minh City, normally 100 people would be there but Marcel and Paula were the only customers.

There was also a long beautiful beach with just a few people enjoying it.

At a temple in Da Nang, Marcel and Paula were alone touring it.

Marcel said people spoke very little about the virus, unless he brought it up. One fellow told him the temperature is too hot in Vietnam for such a virus to survive.

Marcel said although it took a few days to get used to the country, particularly the way everyone gets around on motorcycles packed tightly together on roads, he really enjoyed the trip.

One outstanding memory was the meeting of two worlds – a man standing in a rice field with his water buffalo while busy texting on his cell phone. Other highlights of the trip included the many interesting stops, such as the pearl fields, the temples and a cooking course he took because he is trained as a chef.

Known better as Salmon Arm’s bylaw enforcement officer, Marcel said his trip is not a popular topic of conversation with his co-workers.

He explained with a smile that because his fellow staffers had to cancel their trips, “I can’t say anything about my trip because they all get mad.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Marcel Bedard and his spouse Paula Britton-Bedard from Salmon Arm hold coconut drinks while enjoying a spacious boat ride in Vietnam. They were two of a sparse group of travellers touring the country. (Contributed)

Previous story
Summerland recreation facilities closed
Next story
‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Just Posted

Update: Helicopter used to save stranded sledder east of Sicamous

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers help with the rescue

The spread of COVID-19 virus making its mark in Salmon Arm

Efforts to curtail the virus include the cancellation of hockey games and more

COVID-19 adds a little sunshine to the adventures of a Salmon Arm couple

Timing was perfect for a couple of travellers touring Vietnam

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

COVID 19: Salmon Arm schedules meeting to plan future for city facilities

Economic development provides resources, urges businesses to fill out important survey

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

COVID-19: Okanagan Irish pub to pour green beer for 50

Big celebration at Kelly O’Bryans, however, have been postponed over COVID-19

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

Summerland recreation facilities closed

Aquatic centre and arena have been closed to curb spread of COVID-19

Most Read