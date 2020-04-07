COVID-19: Armstrong gym fined $345 after failure to close

The fitness centre was issued a ticket a day after province ordered all gyms to close

Fitness 2 Life on Pleasant Valley Road in Armstrong, B.C., was fined $345 on April 3, after failing to comply to provincial health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The province ordered the closure of all gyms and personal training facilities on April 2, 2020.

A fitness centre in Armstrong was issued a $345 fine after failing to close despite a provincial order under the Public Health Act.

Fitness 2 Life, on Pleasant Valley Road, was issued the standard fine April 3, according to Interior Health (IH) — a day after the province ordered the closures of gyms and personal training facilities.

The City of Armstrong’s bylaw officers were made aware of the gym’s failure to comply after receiving complaints from members of the public, community services manager Warren Smith said, but bylaw can only operate in a public-education position.

“RCMP are in the same situation in that, basically, should there be a violation in regards to an order, bylaw officers can remind individuals and advise them of what they may be in violation of,” Smith said. “That information is forwarded on to the health officer.”

Smith said there hasn’t been many issues in Armstrong, but with limited resources, he said the city doesn’t have a lot of capacity if that was to change.

The fitness facility could face more fines if it stays open.

IH’s environmental health officers and bylaw enforcement will continue monitoring the facility.

“If a business continues to violate an order, the same amount can be issued daily and court action, such as an injunction, is also possible,” an IH spokesperson said.

All fitness centres, gyms, yoga studios and other personal training facilities, whether inside or out, were ordered to close April 2, 2020.

The order expires May 30 and is subject to revision, cancellation or extension as determined by Interior Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer.

