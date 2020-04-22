B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

People who recovered from COVID-19 at at a B.C. care home are part of a study to determine a reliable test to see if others may have immunity.

After early efforts in the U.S. and U.K. to check for coronavirus antibodies in the population produced questionable results, a study involving patients at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver is checking whether those known to have recovered can be tested accurately, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in her daily briefing April 22.

A valid test is expected by early May to help determine what is called “herd immunity” from COVID-19, Henry said. That would allow a better measure of how many people have been exposed but haven’t had enough symptoms to be aware of it.

more to come…

