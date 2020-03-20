Many restaurants have closed in response to COVID-19. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C.’s top doctor has ordered that all restaurants across the province must close its doors to dine-in guests and move to only take-out or delivery services until further notice.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the order during the daily health briefing on Friday, March 20, as health officials confirmed 77 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 348.

This is Henry’s second order since declaring the novel coronavirus pandemic a public health emergency earlier this week. Earlier this month she banned large events with more than 50 attendees.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teachers, support workers to return to Central Okanagan schools after spring break
Next story
No public access at March 23 Summerland council meeting

Just Posted

Columbia Shuswap Regional District office closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Work will continue via phone and email; landfills and transfer stations will keep operating

Women Who Wine raise more than $48,000 for non-profit groups

Seventh Community Giving Event alone contributes more than $6,000

Salmon Arm physio, fitness clinics close doors over COVID-19 concerns

Some facilities still offering online services and streaming classes

Coronavirus: Revelstoke tenant calls rent-due letter ‘abhorrent’

Revelstoke Property Services sent an email reminding tenants about no exceptions for missing rent

Popularity of vegetable seeds grows with Shuswap residents

Pandemic draws a new crowd to the joys of growing plants

BC SPCA Kelowna asking for help through adoption, donation

Adoptions are by appointment only to keep community safe

COVID-19: Penticton Indian Band declares state of emergency

As of March 20 there are 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Interior Health region

Follow directives to slow spread of COVID-19, Summerland mayor urges

Mayor Toni Boot calls on community to practice social distancing

Kelowna looking at electronic options for council meetings due to COVID-19

As councillors opt not to attend council meetings, city looking at other options

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Revelstoke CMH lodge confirms recent guest tested postive for COVID-19

The company said it was just notified today and is alerting staff to self-isolate

No public access at March 23 Summerland council meeting

Access banned in response to COVID-19 concerns, but video will be aired the following day

Most Read