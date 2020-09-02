COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan program, shuffles meeting

Fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program cancelled, Sept. 14 Lavington meeting moved to Coldstream

Some changes are being made in Coldstream as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fall garden waste/leap drop-off program is being cancelled. And the annual meeting in Lavington will not take place, but instead carry out at the municipal hall in Coldstream Sept 14.

“This action is in support of the public gathering orders and social distancing measures put in place by the Provincial Medical Health Officer, to ensure the safety of residents and staff alike,” chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said.

Due to space limitations, council chambers only allow a maximum of seven members of the public in attendance at meetings, based on a first come/first serve basis.

For yard waste, the Middleton Drive transfer station will not be operating, but the Regional District of North Okanagan landfill on Birnie Road remains open.

Further changes could also come into effect.

“Please keep in mind that any changes to our protocols could come very rapidly and would be based on provincial and federal requirements,” Seibel said.

Stay up to date at www.districtofcoldstream.ca.

READ MORE: COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

READ MORE: More trails paving through in Vernon

Coronavirus

