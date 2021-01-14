(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express/FILE)

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express/FILE)

COVID-19 case confirmed at Central Okanagan school

School District 23 announced the exposure Jan. 13 night

A case of COVID-19 at a West Kelowna school has been confirmed by authorities.

School District 23 (SD23) announced Jan. 13 night an individual at Glenrosa Middle School has tested positive for the virus, but is self-isolating at home.

They are receiving support from local health teams, according to SD23.

Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed.

The school district explained they will continue to work with health authorities to determine if further actions are required, and to support ongoing communication with the school community.

“We remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms,” read a statement by SD23.

READ MORE: Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. judge reserves decision on Meng Wanzhou bail conditions
Next story
Racism towards Cowichan Tribes in COVID-19 fight denounced by federal minister

Just Posted

The RCMSAR rescue boat did double duty as an icebreaker to evacuate a man in Seymour Arm who was in need of medical attention on Jan. 10. (RCMSAR Station #106/Facebook)
RCMSAR boat breaks ice on Shuswap Lake to reach man in need of medical attention

The Jan. 10 call saw the rescue boat ramming through ice to reach shore in Seymour Arm

The role of Salmon Arm’s Active Transportation Task Force is to help the city achieve a modern, more efficient system that will see more people using human-powered transportation. (File photo)
Salmon Arm moves toward active transportation for many more residents

Task force provides initial recommendations to improve human-powered transportation system

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

Parents learned on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that a member of the South Canoe Elementary school community is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. (File photo)
Salmon Arm school principal self-isolating after COVID-19 confirmation

Parents told kids can continue attending school, Interior Health conducting contact tracing

Salmon Arm mayor asks RCMP about enforcement of the ‘no engine brakes’ sign at the east end of town ahead of the large hill. (File photo)
More accused in Salmon Arm breaching conditions when released from custody

Staff sergeant said more breaches due to province’s direction of trying not to hold people in custody

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

The “Chief” is pictured in the background near the top of the newly built Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C. on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Sea to Sky Gondola plans to reopen in late spring, early summer

Gondola cable was cut twice and police investigation is ongoing

(File Photo/Terrace Standard)
Windstorm makes tap water unsafe for some Central Okanagan residents

City issues boil water advisory for those serviced by the Pritchard-Sunnyside System

Cowichan Tribes general manager Derek Thompson is photographed in Cowichan Bay, B.C., on January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Racism towards Cowichan Tribes in COVID-19 fight denounced by federal minister

‘I don’t know what more there is to say, it’s disgusting’

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express/FILE)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Central Okanagan school

School District 23 announced the exposure Jan. 13 night

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
Killer was in ‘psychotic state’ when he stabbed 2 girls at Abbotsford school: defence

Closing arguments underway in ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing for Gabriel Klein

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The professional group for emergency doctors in Canada wants more transparency about COVID-19 vaccine distribution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian emergency doctors call for greater transparency on vaccine rollout

Many doctors don’t know when they will be vaccinated and the association says that needs to change

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Indigenous families are grossly overrepresented in birth alerts in B.C. Photo of reporter Anna McKenzie and her daughter taken by Captured Memories Photography. Bayleigh Marelj, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
B.C. ministry warned birth alerts ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ months before banning them

Indigenous families are grossly overrepresented in birth alerts in B.C.

Most Read