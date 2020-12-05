A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Lakeside Manor. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Lakeside Manor. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

COVID-19 case confirmed at Lakeside Manor in Salmon Arm

Group activities have been cancelled at the facility.

One resident of the Lakeside Manor retirement facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lakeside Manor president Melanie Reinhardt confirmed the case and said the management of the facility became aware of it on Friday Dec. 4.

Reinhardt said Lakeside Manor is an independent living facility and operates much like a 55+ apartment complex making isolation simple.

Read More: WEB POLL: Will you take a vaccine for COVID-19?

Read More: Greeting card sales support Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail project

She said residents were informed about the case in the interest of transparency.

Group activities including the shuttle service have been suspended, and Reinhardt said cleaning of high-touch areas has been increased. The new measures will be re-evaluated 10 days after the case was confirmed.

Reinhardt said staff at the manor have already been wearing personal protective equipment, and guidance from the provincial government is being followed.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More city-level COVID-19 data would jeopardize public health, B.C. provincial health agency says

Just Posted

A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Lakeside Manor. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Lakeside Manor in Salmon Arm

Group activities have been cancelled at the facility.

Claire, David and Joseph Askew and rail trail project organizers Phil McIntyre-Paul and Alex de Chantal show off the winter greeting cards being sold at all four Askew’s locations as a fundraiser to support the rail trail. (Shuswap Trail Alliance Photo)
Greeting card sales support Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail project

Askew’s foods will be matching proceeds of card sales up to $20,000.

This home at 1940 12th Ave. SE, in Salmon Arm's Hillcrest area, is one of the homes on the Shuswap Holiday Twinkle Trail. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Shuswap homes begin to light up holiday twinkle trail

Rebecca and Thomas Goode’s map of festively decorated homes is now live

Chinook salmon spawning in the Fraser River near Tete Jeune Cache. ((Shane Kalyn photo, property of the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance)
Shuswap MP petitions government to reform salmon management

Mel Arnold tables petition to allow more angler access to non-threatened Fraser River chinook salmon

Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm celebrated her 12th birthday in November 2020. Halle suffers from a rare form of cancer that she requires surgeries for but her family is unable to get funding to go to the leading surgeon in the United States. (Contributed)
Challenge issued to create a good Christmas by saving life of Salmon Arm girl

Businessman wants to make sure adequate funds are raised for surgery for rare cancer

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that's ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
WEB POLL: Will you take a vaccine for COVID-19?

Doses are expected to arrive in the new year

Travis Hirlaka, Vernon
PHOTOS: Sunrise paints Okanagan skies

Residents in the Okanagan captured stunning shots of a colourful start to Saturday

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

(City of West Kelowna)
Large housing development in Central Okanagan back on the table

Council considering rezoning to accommodate 184 housing units, project hopes for ~933 by completion

Staff and students at Vernon’s Fulton Secondary School were evacuated due to an electrical short that sent one person to hospital Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Vernon high school evacuated, one person injured by electrical short

Incident at Clarence Fulton Secondary forced brief evacuation Friday afternoon

Two Canadian petitions are asking to have elected officials removed from office. (Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Petitions show loss of faith in democratic process

Online petitions from third-party sources have taken aim at elected officials in Canada

It was an opening day filled with blue skies, sun and COVID-19 protocols at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Passholders enjoy sunny opening day at Silver Star Mountain

Resort staff say parking reservations, COVID-19 protocols went smoothly Friday, Dec. 4

Summerland’s cenotaph was originally installed in front of the high school. The old school was located close to the corner of Rosedale Avenue and Jubilee Road. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Cenotaph and parks in Summerland honour fallen soldiers

Community memorials pay tribute to those who were killed in military service

Most Read