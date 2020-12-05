COVID-19 case confirmed at Lakeside Manor in Salmon Arm

Group activities have been cancelled at the facility.

A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Lakeside Manor. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

One resident of the Lakeside Manor retirement facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lakeside Manor president Melanie Reinhardt confirmed the case and said the management of the facility became aware of it on Friday Dec. 4.

Reinhardt said Lakeside Manor is an independent living facility and operates much like a 55+ apartment complex making isolation simple.

Read More: WEB POLL: Will you take a vaccine for COVID-19?

Read More: Greeting card sales support Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail project

She said residents were informed about the case in the interest of transparency.

Group activities including the shuttle service have been suspended, and Reinhardt said cleaning of high-touch areas has been increased. The new measures will be re-evaluated 10 days after the case was confirmed.

Reinhardt said staff at the manor have already been wearing personal protective equipment, and guidance from the provincial government is being followed.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus