COVID-19 case isolated to pool area at Kelowna Family YMCA

The individual attended the pool on the evening of Nov. 3

The YMCA of the Okanagan is confirming an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus attended the pool at the Kelowna Family Y on the evening of Nov. 3.

Interior Health will be conducting detailed contact tracing with the case and will be notifying close contacts directly.

Sharon Peterson the CEO of the YMCA of Okanagan said strict protocols and procedures are in place to ensure the centres remain healthy spaces for everyone.

The following were in place before Nov. 3 and will remain in effect until further notice:

  • Staff wipe down high-touch surfaces and every piece of equipment used in the pool area, classes, fitness spaces, child and youth spaces and more
  • Janitorial staff perform nightly deep cleaning in all rooms at the Kelowna Family Y
  • Enhanced janitorial disinfection of frequently touched surfaces (e.g. doorknobs, light switches, countertops, lockers) throughout the day
  • Physical distancing is required at all times, including in group classes and the fitness centre
  • Ready access to washing facilities, hand sanitizer and surface disinfection wipes

Those not contacted by the health authority can continue to visit the YMCA of Okanagan. Interior Health is recommending that all members, guests and staff remain vigilant in monitoring for symptoms for COVID-19.

Testing is encouraged for anyone who develops symptoms and it is recommended that community members continue to follow all safety measures in place at establishments such as the YMCA of Okanagan — including physical distancing, wearing masks and proper hand hygiene.

This is the second Kelowna recreation centre to report a positive case of COVID-19, on Friday, where an individual who tested positive visited the establishment on Nov. 3.

The City of Kelowna confirmed on Nov. 13 an individual who attended a a yoga class at Parkinson Recreation Centre on the evening of Nov. 3, has tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: ‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

