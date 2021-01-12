A COVID-19 case has been reported at Parkview Elementary in SIcamous. (Photo submitted)

A COVID-19 case has been reported at Parkview Elementary in SIcamous. (Photo submitted)

COVID-19 case reported at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous

The infected person was at the school on Jan. 6 and is now self-isolating

Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous is reporting a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the school community who is now isolating at home.

According to a letter from the school to parents dated Jan. 11, the affected person was present at the school on Jan. 6. The news comes less than a week after Sicamous’ high school, Eagle River Secondary, sent out a similar notice about a person with COVID-19 who was at the ERS on Jan. 4 and 5.

Read More: COVID-19 positive test reported at Sicamous’ Eagle River Secondary

Read More: Disoriented snowshoer rescued from Shuswap backcountry

As with the positive test at the high school, Interior Health is now performing contact tracing to determine if anyone else at the school was in contact with the person who tested positive while they were potentially infectious. The health authority will contact anyone who may have to self-isolate.

The letter from the school states that students should continue to attend school while contact tracing is underway. Parents are asked to continue daily health checks to monitor their children for signs of illness.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths
Next story
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

Just Posted

A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the Palmateer-Lien family, who are reeling after a tragic vehicle collision near Enderby Jan. 6, 2021. (GoFundMe photo)
Online fundraiser launched after mom of 6 dies in serious collision near Enderby

The father is still in hospital following the fatal Jan. 6 highway collision

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

A COVID-19 case has been reported at Parkview Elementary in SIcamous. (Photo submitted)
COVID-19 case reported at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous

The infected person was at the school on Jan. 6 and is now self-isolating

Festivalgoers enjoy a blues show under the hot sun on Aug. 18, 2019 at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival ponders multi-venue format with streaming in 2021

Festival request four-year grant, format decisions depend on funding, health restrictions

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is putting on an online fundraiser to support their work around the region. (Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)
Shuswap Trail Alliance’s major fundraiser moves online

Silent auction, 50/50 draw and more will be available for most of February

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

Vernon RCMP is investigating after a man was found breaking into the garage of a home in the BX, and allegedly produced a firearm before fleeing Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (File Photo)
Police on the hunt for armed home intruder in North Okanagan

A BX-area resident found the suspect, allegedly armed with a firearm, in their garage Friday morning

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

(Big White Ski Resort photo)
19 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

This brings the total number of cases to 162, 107 of which reside on the mountain

The North Okanagan RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover in Spallumcheen Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Don Charbonneau/Facebook)
Armstrong motorist driven off road by truck

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97A Jan. 11

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

The RCMP and Interior Health are working together to improve response to mental health and substance abuse-related calls. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP and Interior Health working on mental health response

Groups have met to discuss better handling of mental health and substance abuse-related calls

Most Read