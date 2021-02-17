COVID-19 case reported at Salmon Arm elementary school

Potential exposures at South Broadview Elementary between Feb. 3 and 10.

A case of COVID-19 was confirmed among the South Broadview Elementary school community, with the potential exposure dates between Feb. 3 and 10. (Google image)

Interior Health is reporting two potential COVID-19 exposures in the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district, including one at a Salmon Arm school.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, South Broadview Elementary Principal Heather Gobbett and the health authority notified families that a member of the school community had tested positive for the virus. The individual was self-isolating and contact tracing was being done.

The potential exposure dates were Feb. 3, 8, 9 and 10.

Read more: ‘They’re real cowards.’ Vandals fail to deter Shuswap woman from speaking out against racism

Read more: 15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

Anyone contacted by Gobbett or Interior Health were asked to follow their advice. Gobbett noted if you were not contacted, it was determined your child was not at risk.

Students were urged to continue attending school while contact tracing was underway.

Armstrong Elementary released a similar notification to parents on Feb. 7, with the potential exposure dates being Feb. 1, 2, 4 and 5.

According to Interior Health, the number of school exposures in the province dropped significantly since January. As of Feb. 17, the Kamloops Thompson school district had the most reported potential exposures at five schools, all in Kamloops.

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmCoronavirusSchools