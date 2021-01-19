In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83’s Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83’s Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

COVID-19 case reported at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Interior Health advises students who ride Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms

Another Shuswap School is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure from last week.

In a notice posted to the school’s website dated Jan. 18, Salmon Arm West Elementary announced that a member of school community tested positive for the virus and may have exposed others at the school on Jan. 11 and 12.

The individual in question is self-isolating at home and Interior Health is performing contact tracing to determine if anyone at the school may have been in contact with the person who tested positive while they were potentially infectious. Anyone not contacted by the health authority is not at risk of contracting the virus.

Read More: 253 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health over the weekend

Read More: COVID-19 virus returns to Salmon Arm Secondary campus

A separate notice from Interior Health states that a potential exposure took place on Salmon Arm West’s “monkey” bus route on the mornings and afternoons of Jan. 11 and 12. The medical health officer has recommended that all students and staff on the affected bus route closely monitor themselves for symptoms until Jan. 26.

Those who develop symptoms are asked to seek testing and indicate they were exposed to COVID-19.

Salmon Arm West is the fourth school in Salmon Arm to announce a positive COVID-19 test following Salmon Arm Secondary, South Canoe Elementary and Bastion Elementary.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Several ‘owners’ claim lost North Okanagan dog as theirs
Next story
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Just Posted

In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 case reported at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Interior Health advises students who ride Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms

Alex Wenezenki stands by the Robinson R44 Raven II which he uses to offers aerial tours of the Shuswap on behalf of BC Helicopters. The tours began in the summer of 2020 at Hyde Mountain Golf Course. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Shuswap golf course applies for bylaw amendment to develop up to 151 RV lots

Hyde Mountain Golf Course application will also bring helicopter tour business into compliance

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
253 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health over the weekend

More than 1,000 cases in the region remain active

Interior Health confirms vaccination of priority populations has begun in Salmon Arm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Salmon Arm

Interior Health confirms vaccination of priority populations has begun

Interior Health and School District 83 are responding to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus. (File photo)
COVID-19 virus returns to Salmon Arm Secondary campus

Member of Sullivan campus tests positive for COVID-19

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth (Black Press files)
B.C. watchdog says mentally ill children and youth retraumatized in hospital

The number of children held under the Mental Health Act has increased an alarming 162 per cent in past decade

“Nancy’s Onions” by Patricia Canton, watercolor. (Contributed photo)
The pandemic can’t stop SJIMA

Submitted by San Juan Islands Museum of Art If you can’t come… Continue reading

A new video from NCCIH and BC Northern Health titled ‘Healing in Pandemic Times: Indigenous Peoples, Stigma and COVID-19’ was animated by Joanne Gervais. (Photo Provided By: NCCIH Archives)
VIDEO: Stigma against Indigenous people is a ‘social sickness’

A new short animated video is aiming to educate the public on the stigmatization

A pinniped was attacked by an unseen predator off the shores of Dallas Road Monday night. (Courtesy of Steffani Cameron)
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Victoria waterfront

Victoria woman captures footage of pinniped activity off Dallas Road

Cody Younker, Revelstoke city councillor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke councillor accused of sexually abusing Langley teen while school chaperone

Civic lawsuit alleges Cody Younker sexually abused student while volunteering on school trips

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau vows to keep up the fight to sway U.S. on merits of Keystone XL pipeline

Canada’s pitch to the Biden team has framed Keystone XL as a more environmentally friendly project than original

This is one of 69 puppies and young dogs rescued from extensive abuse at a breeders home in Princeton September 2020. (SPCA photo)
Animal adoptions skyrocket during pandemic: South Okanagan BC SPCA

BC SPCA talks about caring for animals during COVID

The British Columbia Hotel Association (BCHA) sent out a sharply worded release late last week, in which it noted that the Tourism Industry Association of BC recently obtained a ‘legal opinion’ on the matter (Alex Passini photo)
Hotel associations push back against any potential ban on inter-provincial, non-essential travel restrictions

B.C. Premier John Horgan is seeking legal advice on banning non-essential travel

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
COVID rapid tests in long-term care key during vaccine rollout: B.C. care providers

‘Getting kits into the hands of care providers should be a top priority,’ says former Health Minister

Most Read