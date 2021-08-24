THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

COVID-19 cases identified on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Kelowna

Passengers seated in rows 30 to 36 are considered to be at higher risk of exposure

A flight from Toronto to Kelowna on has been flagged by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) for possible COVID-19 exposures.

Cases have been identified on Air Canada Flight 1129 that landed in Kelowna on Saturday, Aug. 21. Passengers seated in rows 30 to 36 are considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case. Those seated in those rows should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Anyone arriving in British Columbia from outside of Canada is required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon their arrival,” said BCCDC on its website.

READ MORE: B.C. records 641 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday as restrictions return

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCOVID-19

Previous story
No need for vaccine certificates to board BC Ferries
Next story
New fire sparks outside Kettle Valley area in Kelowna

Just Posted

Sasha Eugene and her grandma Audrey Eugene walk through Sicamous on Aug. 23 on their Medicine freedom walk, bringing the spirits home, from Kamloops to Invermere where they live. Sasha’s great-grandmother Marge went to residential school in Kamloops while Audrey was taken to Cranbrook. (Photo contributed)
To honour children, Shuswap woman takes two walks from two residential schools

Graham Baker receives the 2021 Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Award from board president Mark Thio. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce announces scholarship winner

A man and a woman are in police custody following an alleged targeted attack west of Salmon Arm on Aug. 23, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP recommend kidnapping charge in alleged targeted attack

Plan recommends universal water meters for Salmon Arm as water system stretched by extreme temperatures this summer. (File photo)
Meters seen as top option for conserving Salmon Arm water