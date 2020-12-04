COVID-19 cases on several Kelowna flights

The flights were on Nov. 19, 22, 24 and 27, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control

Four Kelowna flights have been flagged as having been exposed to COVID-19.

The BC Centre for Disease Control has identified WestJet flight 188 (Nov. 19), Air Canada 1126 (Nov. 22), WestJet flight 3342 (Nov. 24), and Air Canada/Jazz flight 8417 (Nov. 27) as having COVID-19 cases on board.

Here are the affected rows for each flight:

WestJet 188 (Nov. 19) – Kelowna to Calgary – rows 14-20

Air Canada 1126 (Nov. 22) – Kelowna to Vancouver – rows 12-17

WestJet 3342 (Nov. 24) – Calgary to Kelowna – rows 7-13

Air Canada/Jazz 8417 – Kelowna to Vancouver – rows 8-14

If you were on any of these flights and show symptoms, use the province’s self-assessment tool and get tested.

