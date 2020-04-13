COVID-19: City of Salmon Arm to hold off on public hearings expected to be controversial

Input on issues to be received via mail or email instead of in person during pandemic

The city’s first public hearing since COVID-19 restrictions came into full force will likely be a quiet affair.

On Tuesday, April 14, beginning at 7 p.m., two hearings on ‘development variance permit’ applications are scheduled, along with a statutory public hearing on a zoning amendment.

One of the development variance permit applications is regarding reducing minimum setbacks from a front parcel line for a property at 4731 75th Ave. NE in Canoe, and a second is a request to waive requirements for bike lanes and a fire hydrant at 3220 20th Ave. SE in Salmon Arm, near the landfill and airport.

The public hearing on a zoning amendment is regarding an application to rezone properties at 2761 and 2771 30th Ave. NE from single family residential zone to residential suite zone to allow secondary or detached suites.

Instead of the option of appearing in person, citizens have been invited to submit any comments via email at cityhall@salmonarm.ca, or via letter to 500 2nd Ave. NE, Salmon Arm, B.C., V1E 4H2. The city also states: “Those who deem their interest affected by the proposed bylaw are urged to contact the Development Services Department by telephone at 250-803-4010 to obtain the facts of the proposal prior to the public hearing.”

Carl Bannister, the city’s chief administrative officer, wrote in an email that there is no way right now to have the public engage in an online format.

“The Province and the City of Salmon Arm recognize that this is not ideal, but we are doing the best we can to continue business and keep the local economy moving. We likely will not deal with any really controversial items in the short term,” Bannister stated.

CoronavirusSalmon Arm council

COVID-19: City of Salmon Arm to hold off on public hearings expected to be controversial

