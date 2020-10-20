COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Francophone school

Kelowna has recorded its first case of COVID-19 in a school.

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed a case of COVID-19 was present at École de L’Anse-au-sable, a school in the province’s Francophone school district and unassociated with local district Central Okanagan School District, between Oct. 13 and 15.

The health authority did not say whether the person who tested positive was a member of staff, a student or faculty of the school.

“The important aspect to note is that public health will directly contact anyone who may have been exposed,” said IH spokesperson Karl Hardt. “If you have not heard from IH, carry on with your activities and continue to follow the safety measures outlined below. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Youdo not needto test if you have no symptoms.”

The symptoms of COVID-19 include the following:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

Keep your gatherings small and spend time only with those you know. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

This is the second Okanagan school to have a known case of the virus after Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary had a case earlier this month.

