COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

Interior Health is reporting one new death, from COVID-19, in the region on Friday, bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 84.
The death occurred at the Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna.
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the residence earlier this year, however, the health authority announced it was over on Feb. 2.
A total of 46 cases were linked to the outbreak — 41 staff and five residents — and four people had died. Two incubation periods — 28 days — have passed since the last onset of symptoms in a resident, allowing IH to declare the outbreak over.
Also on Friday, Interior Health reported just one new COVID-19 case from the cluster in the Big White Mountain community, in the last seven days.
READ MORE: For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks
@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.