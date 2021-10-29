FILE - In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

COVID-19 exposure at Armstrong elementary school

Highland Park listed by Interior Health with potential exposure

Armstrong’s Highland Park Elementary is the latest with a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Interior Health lists the exposure as taking place Oct. 25.

READ MORE: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Okanagan Waldorf School

READ MORE: COVID-10 vaccinations required to skate in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Extradition ordered in alleged Okanagan-Shuswap cannabis smuggling via hollow logs

Just Posted

Harry Welton, left, from the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #62 Salmon Arm, shakes hands with Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison after presenting him with the first poppy of the Salmon Arm Legion’s 2021 campaign. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Salmon Arm mayor receives first poppy

BC Supreme Court rules on Oct. 8, 2021 that three men can be extradited to U.S. to face charges in connection with an alleged 2006 cannabis smuggling operation from the Okanagan-Shuswap to California. (File photo)
Extradition ordered in alleged Okanagan-Shuswap cannabis smuggling via hollow logs

FILE - In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
COVID-19 exposure at Armstrong elementary school

Lynn Fagan, owner and trainer at Stoked Dogs Training & Behaviour, and her dog, Cody, a German Shepherd-cross rescue dog. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA recognizes Revelstoke dog trainer’s humane approach