COVID-19 exposure at Armstrong school

Also exposures at Salmon Arm school, Lake Country and Kelowna

Len Wood middle school is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure on April 12-15 and 19-21. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

An Armstrong school has had its second exposure to COVID-19.

Len Wood middle school is reporting exposures on April 12-15 and 19-21.

Elsewhere in the North Okanagan Shuswap school district, Shuswap middle and Salmon Arm secondary (Jackson campus) had potential exposure on April 15 and April 14-15 respectively.

There are currently no exposures in the Vernon school district

Lake Country’s George Elliott Secondary had two exposures, one on April 19 and another April 20-22. These are the sixth and seventh exposures at the Winfield school.

Elsewhere in the Central Okanagan district there are 15 schools reporting potential exposures between April 14 and 23.

