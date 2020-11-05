COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna elementary school

Springvalley Elementary School. (Google Maps)

Interior Health has confirmed another case of COVID-19 at a Kelowna school.

A member of the Springvalley Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19. Central Okanagan Public Schools (SD23) did not say whether the person infected with the virus is a student, a faculty member or staff at the school.

The person is self-isolating with assistance from local public health teams.

The school district is working closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required.

This is the sixth Kelowna school in the past few weeks to record a case of the virus.

Kelowna Secondary School has had three unrelated cases in the last two weeks and Okanagan Mission Secondary School reported a single case of the virus on Wednesday evening.

Two private schools also announced individual cases among their communities, Aberdeen Hall and St. Joseph Catholic School.

An outbreak was declared at Kelowna Francophone school École de l’Anse-au-sable in October. Sixteen cases were tied to the outbreak and 175 people were in self-isolation. The school shut down between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4.

