Constable Neil Bruce Middle School. (SD23)

COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna middle school

Interior Health lists the exposure date as Nov. 2

Another West Kelowna school has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Interior Health (IH) added Constable Neil Bruce Middle School to its list of COVID-19 exposures on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The case-count is not known, but IH lists the exposure date as Nov. 2.

This is the eighth exposure event within the Central Okanagan School District (SD23) since Sunday.

Eleven SD23 schools have been exposed to the virus in recent weeks. Including private schools and schools in the area not included in SD23, that number jumps to 14.

Below is a timeline of all school exposure events since students went back to school in September:

Most Read