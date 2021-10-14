Lake Country’s Peter Grier Elementary is one of five schools in the community with potential COVID-19 exposures listed. (Jennifer Smith - Calendar staff)

COVID-19 exposures at all five Lake Country schools

Three elementary, one middle and one secondary school listed by Interior Health

A record number of COVID-19 exposures have taken place in schools in Lake Country.

All five schools are listed by Interior Health with potential exposures from the first week of October.

George Elliott Secondary and Davidson Road Elementary exposure dates are Oct. 4-7. Peter Grier Elementary was exposed Oct. 4-6, Oyama Traditional School’s exposure took place Oct. 1 and H.S. Grenda Middle School had potential exposures Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

The small community of Winfield and Oyama has five potential schools exposures while it’s much-larger big city neighbour of Kelowna has six.

But the other neighbouring school district, Vernon, has seven potential exposures listed, which include Lumby and Cherryville.

Lumby’s Charles Bloom Secondary has a reported Oct. 4 exposure and J.W. Inglis Elementary was potentially exposed Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. A Sept. 29 exposure is also listed for Cherryville Elementary.

Ellison Elementary had potential exposures Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 and 5.

But a letter sent home to some students and staff at the school said the exposure was Oct. 2 and 5.

“Please monitor the students for COVID-19 symptoms until Tuesday, Oct. 19,” the letter from Interior Health reads.

Kalamalka Secondary had an Oct. 1 exposure. W.L. Seaton Secondary and Harwood Elementary both have Sept. 29 exposures listed.

