COVID-19 exposures reported at 5 North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

Interior Health reported exposures at schools in Enderby, Armstrong and Salmon Arm

COVID-19 exposures were reported at multiple North Okanagan-Shuswap schools prior to the winter break.

On Dec. 21, School District 83 announced it had been notified by Interior Health (IH) of exposures to the virus at schools in Enderby, Salmon Arm and Armstrong.

The exposure dates and schools were as follows:

  • M.V. Beattie Elementary School, Dec. 9;
  • Highland Park Elementary School, Dec. 10;
  • Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson Campus, Dec. 13-14;
  • Hillcrest Elementary School, Dec. 13-14;
  • South Canoe School, Dec. 13-15.

IH will notify anyone who was in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case and provide them with further instructions.

