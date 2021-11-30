Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19 gathering rules being eased for Interior Health region

Restaurants returning to 100% capacity with vaccine card

Additional COVID-19 restaurant and gathering capacity restrictions for the Interior Health Region, including the Okanagan and Kootenays, are being lifted as of Dec. 1.

“With the decrease in transmission and the levelling off of the hospitalizations and the strains in our communities, the additional measures in place in Interior Health will be repealed as of tonight,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday, Nov. 30. “The current restrictions that are in place, both the mask mandates and gathering and events orders that are in the rest of the province will apply to Interior Health. So that means you can have 100 per cent capacity when the vaccine card is being used, for example.”

Similar restrictions in the Eastern Fraser Valley are being kept in place, as the region deals with flooding and highway closures.

“The restrictions in the Fraser East region will remain the same,” Henry said. “We know that there are many things that people in Fraser East are dealing with right now.”

