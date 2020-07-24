Beachgoers relax in the sun at Kal Lake Beach in Coldstream on July 23, 2020. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)

COVID-19: Keep distance on Vernon beaches, mayor says

Mayor Victor Cumming hopes people are cautious while using public spaces to prevent wider spread

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming is reminding those seeking relief from the hot North Okanagan summer to continue maintaining appropriate physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had incidents in the North Okanagan where people have shown pictures of Kal Lake Beach where people are obviously not social distancing,” Mayor Cumming said Thursday, July 23. “People need to tighten that up and get that message.”

It’s not just Kal Lake though, he said, noting crowding at other parks and beaches such as Paddlewheel Park.

A post made to a Kelowna Reddit forum July 21 claimed an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 a week prior had visited Coldstream’s Kal Beach. Although this incident cannot be confirmed by Interior Health for confidentiality reasons, the post was shared to several local community forums on Facebook and sparked reactions from hundreds.

Friend with Covid from r/kelowna

Vernon’s mayor said photos of crowding on lake shores have also been shared.

“Hang on folks,” he said. “You’re much too close to many people who I suspect aren’t in your family bubble.”

“The virus can be anywhere and we have relearned that,” the mayor said of the growing number of cases in the Interior Health region.

“I hope people can be more cautious, or as cautious, or we could end up with a wider spread.”

In April, over the Easter long weekend, the City of Vernon had six park ambassadors, donning bright green T-shirts, reminding hundreds of park users to maintain the two-metre physical distancing as ordered by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Although the program has since been stopped, the mayor said it could be reinstated.

READ MORE: COVID-19: City of Vernon Ambassadors speak to hundreds over Easter weekend

READ MORE: No mandatory masks, temperature checks for now: City of Kelowna

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Far-right Proud Boys posters popping up in Kamloops
Next story
Revelstoke RCMP search for 3 suspects involved in semi-truck crash, evading police

Just Posted

Edmonton man, 22, presumed drowned near popular Shuswap beach

RCMP dive team to continue search of water by Canoe Beach

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for North-Okanagan-Shuswap and Revelstoke

Conditions favourable for weather producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain

Revelstoke RCMP search for 3 suspects involved in semi-truck crash, evading police

The incident occurred on Thursday about 8:20 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway

Column: Masks may need to become mandatory to get a handle on COVID-19

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Emergency crews search water off popular Salmon Arm beach

Two search and rescue boats could be seen combing the shallow water on Thursday, July 23.

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Far-right Proud Boys posters popping up in Kamloops

The group was founded in 2016 by Canadian right-wing activist and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes

Salmon fishing allowed in Osoyoos Lake starting July 31

Individuals will be able to catch up to two Sockeye per day, during daylight hours only

Lake Country pub temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

Turtle Bay Pub said the closure is to keep staff and the community safe

COVID-19: Keep distance on Vernon beaches, mayor says

Mayor Victor Cumming hopes people are cautious while using public spaces to prevent wider spread

Expectations exceeded in first year of Vernon supportive housing project

WATCH: Success stories from My Place residents shared to mark milestone

‘It’s been a great career’: Penticton’s deputy fire chief retires

“It feels awesome, it’s been a great career, I can’t believe how quick it’s come,” said Chris Forster

Morning Start: What percentage of DNA do humans share with bananas?

Your morning start for Friday, July 24, 2020.

‘Opportunity’ for election in fall, next spring or summer, B.C. premier says

New Democrats have led a razor-thin minority government through an agreement with the Green party

Most Read