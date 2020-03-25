COVID-19: Most bottle depots in South Okanagan closed

The Osoyoos Bottle Depot remains open but to three customers maximum at a time

J&C Bottle Depot is closed until further notice due to COVID-19. (Google Maps image)

Bottle depots around the South Okanagan are closing due to the COVID-19 virus.

As of noon Wednesday, Return-It showed online Naramata, Osoyoos, Princeton and Summerland depots open, with Penticton and Oliver the only depots in the South Okanagan closed.

However, calls to each depot revealed Naramata is open but not accepting bottles. Summerland is temporarily closed until March 31.

Penticton’s J&C Bottle Depot and Oliver’s T-2 Market are closed until further notice.

The Osoyoos Bottle Depot remains open but only to three customers maximum at a time. The store has also cut back their hours to allow more time for cleaning. They now operate 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, household recycling can only be dropped off outside.

So far Wednesday, traffic into the depot has been slow.

The Kelowna bottle depot also remains open, despite COVID-19 concerns.

It’s unknown whether the Princeton Bottle Depot is still open, however according to Return-It’s website, they are.

A message on Return-It’s website explains they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely.

“Return-It depots have been taking precautionary measures and aware of the requirements from health authorities to protect their employees and customers in the handling of clean empty beverage containers for recycling,” reads the message.

“There have been changes in depot operating hours and we encourage you to visit the locations page of our website for the most up to date information.”

Return-It requests that those who have been diagnosed with, exposed to, or experience symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, not visit a depot.

