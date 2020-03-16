COVID-19: No international flights at Kelowna International Airport

Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary will be the only cities operating flights across borders

International travel has been suspended at Kelowna International Airport as the federal government attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on March 16 that just four Canadian airports would be operating flights across borders come March 18 — Vancouver (YVR), Toronto (YYZ), Montreal (YUL) and Calgary (YYC). He also said all Canadians currently abroad should return home by commercial means, while flights are still running.

Trudeau made the announcement from the steps of Rideau cottage in Ottawa, as he is in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

He also said Canada will close its border to all who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to YLW for comment.

