New weekly case numbers for COVID-19 in the whole Salmon Arm Local Health Area were 76 from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4. That’s down slightly from new cases the week before, 93. The total number of cases is not calculated until month end. (BC Centre for Disease Control)

COVID-19 numbers in Salmon Arm long-term care facility grow slightly

Total number increases from four to eight, new weekly cases in area drop from week before

First announced on Sept. 1 by Interior Health, an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in Salmon Arm has increased, but slowly.

When IH first included Hillside Village on its list of active facility outbreaks in the province, a total of four people were reported to be infected with the virus. They included three staff members and one resident.

On Sept. 14, the total reported by IH was eight cases: five staff and three residents.

Interior Health has not provided any further information regarding the situation, nor has the facility which is run by the Edmonton-based Good Samaritan Society.

Hillside Village has 112 licensed long-term care suites, comprised of six 12-bed dementia care cottages and 40 beds in the main building.

IH also releases weekly updates for the Salmon Arm Health Area, which includes Sorrento, Blind Bay, Tappen, Falkland, Sicamous and Malakwa.

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2021, the number of new cases was 76. That’s down from the week before, which was 93.

Weekly cases were down to one or two over May and June this year but began to grow at the end of July. New cases in the Salmon Arm health area per week were at their highest in August since the pandemic began.

From Jan. 1, 2020, when the pandemic was at its beginning, to Aug. 31, 2021, the total number of cases recorded by Interior Health in the Salmon Arm health area was 679.

Read more: Four people test positive for COVID-19 at Shuswap long-term care facility

Read more: B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, 823 Saturday, 641 Sunday, 520 Monday

