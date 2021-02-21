COVID-19 numbers in the Okanagan fall by more than 50%

The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases in the Okanagan health service delivery area (HSDA) continues to trend downward.

BC Centre for Disease Control data shows weekly case total across the region, from Enderby through Princeton, decreased to 71 between Feb. 12 and 18, compared to 150 two weeks prior.

Since early December, weekly case counts have decreased more than 80 per cent across the Okanagan. From the time the pandemic began through Feb. 18, the region has seen 4,191 diagnosed cases of the virus.

In the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap HSDA, cases have also decreased substantially, despite the region battling an ongoing cluster outbreak in the Williams Lake area. Between Feb. 12 and 18, the region saw 138 new cases of the virus compared to 261 two weeks previous.

In the Kootenay Boundary and East Kootenay HSDAs, only five cases were noted between the two areas from Feb. 12 to 18. Four of those were in the East Kootenays, and just one was in the Kootenay Boundary area.

While things look to be on the downswing in Interior Health, the rate of new cases in the Lower Mainland appears to be increasing.

Several HDSA’s in the Fraser Valley and Greater Vancouver Area noted increases in new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 12 and 18. Fraser North, which includes Burnaby, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, increased in cases by more than 100 per cent, to 649 cases from 317 two weeks prior. Vancouver also saw a nearly 40 per cent increase, to 501 cases from 360.

