The Okanagan Regional Library will reopen its 30 branches gradually, as it enters its Phase 3: browse and borrow stage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

COVID-19: Okanagan libraries to reopen for browsing

More than 80,000 items loaned out through curbside pickup program ahead of Phase 3

The doors to the library will once again reopen to members of the public amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the Okanagan Regional Library’s (ORL) successful curbside delivery program, which has been in place since early June, library patrons are eager to get back into the stacks and browse the materials once again, CEO Don Nettleton said Thursday, July 2.

The browse and borrow stage, or Phase 3 of the ORL’s reopening, will see limited numbers of patrons to enter the libraries across the Okanagan, browse the collection, use socially-distanced computers and borrow materials “unlike how the library functioned before COVID-19,” the statement reads.

Meeting rooms, spaces, study rooms, public seating and other gathering areas in the library will remain closed to the public for the time being and patrons are encouraged to select materials quickly, check out using the self-checkout and leave quickly to allow for others to enter.

“We know the public is anxious to enter Library space once again, browse their favourite materials and use our computers to access the web and other needed online services,” Nettleton said.

“We ask that when the library opens for our Phase 3 browse and borrow service that visitors follow the outlined processes and rules so that everybody stays healthy and safe.”

Libraries were first closed on March 17 amid growing concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus.

On June 2, ORL branches began offering curbside pickup.

“Over the first couple of weeks, we checked in over 75,000 physical items and re-loaned almost 80,000 new ones,” Nettleton said.

Phase 3 will be implemented gradually across the 30 ORL branches throughout the month of July.

Exact dates and adjusted hours of operation will be posted over the next few weeks as details are finalized. Visit orl.bc.ca for more information.

READ MORE: Curbside reads available as Okanagan libraries reopen

READ MORE: RCMP seek help finding missing Vernon senior

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
More than 50,000 Coronavirus cases reported per day in US
Next story
Reports of military member arrested after truck rammed gate near Trudeau residence

Just Posted

Driver ticketed and hospitalized after highway crash near Sicamous

The two-vehicle collision took place near Bernie Road on June 26.

COVID-19: Okanagan libraries to reopen for browsing

More than 80,000 items loaned out through curbside pickup program ahead of Phase 3

Rising rivers possible as unsettled air enters Shuswap

Further rain and thunderstorms are a possibility as unsettled air crosses the rockies from Alberta.

VIDEO: Trans-Canada Highway closed due to flooding west of Revelstoke

Heavy equipment is on scene trying to reopen the road to traffic

Heavy rain in Okanagan results in slowest start to fire season in four years

119 hectares of land burned so far this year, compared to 991 ha in 2019, and 3,835 ha in 2018

RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

Finale of seven-week food drive arrives at FreshCo Kelowna

The new grocery store has partnered with the organization for a food drive

‘We need to re-think our systems’: Kelowna mayor on RCMP Southeast Division statement

The RCMP held a news conference on Thursday, July 2 to address concerns in the force

Witness helps Kelowna police track down alleged impaired driver

The driver allegedly hit a pedestrian walking on the side of the road

Four people rescued after floating past Penticton’s Skaha Bridge

Elevated water levels prompts safety message from local fire department

Driver walks away after rolling McLaren on Highway 5A

RCMP is looking for witnesses to the crash that happened on Canada Day

Bags of dog feces donated to Princeton charity thrift store

A Princeton Crisis Assistance Centre volunteer was made almost physically ill after… Continue reading

Nestle Canada selling bottled water business to local family-owned company

The Pure Life bottled water business is being sold to Ice River Springs

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

President Donald Trump said the jobs report shows the economy is “roaring back”

Most Read