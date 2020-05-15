The Victoria and Vancouver foundations, along with the Vantage Point released a new report detailing the impact COVID-19 is having on the non-profit sector. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

A new report finds that one in five non-profits in the province are at risk of closing due to the pandemic.

The report, from Vantage Points and the Victoria and Vancouver foundations, shows that 15 to 19 per cent of non-profits are facing closure, while another 23 per cent feel they may not last more than six months.

READ ALSO: Why Victoria’s charitable sector must survive COVID-19

The survey was completed by more than 1,000 non-profits across the province between April 8 and 21 and shows that 95 per cent of respondents have had an increase in their stress levels because of the virus, while 74 per cent of non-profits have had a decrease in funding and 68 per cent of respondents have struggled to manage working from home.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria businesses pivot to help community with funds, food

“Our most vulnerable residents rely on civil society organizations at the best of times, let alone when we’re facing something as unprecedented as the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation. “While it’s distressing to see the challenges highlighted in this report, this entire situation has been an important reminder of just how vital these organizations are and how essential it is they be able to remain stable when they’re needed most.”

To read the full report visit thevantagepoint.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Just Posted

Letters of gratitude: South Canoe Elementary students give thanks to essential workers

Grade 2/3 students write to health-care workers, truck drivers, cashiers and others

Interior Health gives go-ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Salmon Arm dealership shows appreciation to hospital staff

Jacobson Ford drops off donation of 200 face shields to Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste thrilled by successful sale of initial run

Popular Margaret Falls Trail remains closed along with some North and South Shuswap parks

Although many parks opened for day use on May 14, people are urged to keep physical distancing

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste thrilled by successful sale of initial run

B.C. minister ‘cannot remain silent’ about increasing anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

Boil water notice rescinded for Sorrento Water System

Turbidity has returned to safe levels for drinking.

Flooding not expected at Summerland creeks

Snow pack has melted and reservoirs are now spilling

Most Read