One person has died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Vernon care home, Interior Health said Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

COVID-19 outbreak at Interior Health care home leads to one death

The outbreak resulted in 12 cases, one hospitalization and one death in Vernon

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Polson Specialized Care Unit in Vernon has resulted in one death.

In an email, Interior Health confirmed the outbreak resulted in 12 cases, one hospitalization and one death. The health authority did not provide the age of the deceased.

The outbreak was declared on Sept. 9 at the unit within the Polson Care Home. The outbreak was declared over on Sept. 17.

There are currently two outbreaks in Interior Health, one at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Manor, declared Sept. 14 and the other at Kamloops’ Ponderosa Lodge declared Sept. 1.

A previous outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital is over.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
CoronavirusCOVID-19Death

