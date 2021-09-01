COVID-19 outbreak declared at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm

Interior Health made the Sept. 1 declaration, no further information released yet

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Salmon Arm residential care facility.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Interior Health (IH) added Hillside Village to its list of active facility outbreaks in the province.

No information has been provided yet on how many people have been affected, nor if they’re staff or residents.

Operated by The Good Samaritan Society, Hillside Village is located at 2891 15th Ave. NE, adjacent to the Sullivan campus of Salmon Arm Secondary on 30th Street. Although there is no age requirement, the majority of residents are seniors.

The Good Samaritan Society also operates Pioneer Lodge, an assisted-living facility in Salmon Arm.

According to IH, Hillside has 112 licensed long-term care suites, comprised of six 12-bed dementia care cottages (72 beds) and 40 beds in the main building.

The IH outbreaks page states that if you are intending to visit a facility with an outbreak, consider postponing your visit until the outbreak is over in order to keep yourself and your loved one healthy.​

